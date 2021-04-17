Oodua Republic: Yoruba Self-determination group dey do rally for Ibadan amidst heavy security

22 minutes wey don pass

Plenti Yoruba pipo gather for Ibadan Oyo state southwest Nigeria on Saturday to join dia mouth ontop di agitation for sef rule.

Different groups wey dey support Yoruba self rule participate for di rally wey cause major traffic gridlock for di city of Ibadan.

Dem wia different uniforms, carri placards, posters and banners wit different inscriptions ontop. Di crowd dance to different songs and beats for over three hours.

Di rally dey peaceful as our reporter no witness any form of violence during di rally.

Security agencies been earlier cordon off di Mapo hall wey be venue for di rally with over 30 security vehicles. Dem claim say dem dey dia to ensure say miscreants no kolombi di rally to cause trouble.

Same of how security pipo take block di Mapo hall, di crowd now gather in front of di Mapo hall to do dia tin.

For press conference after di rally, chairman of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self Determination NINAS Professor Banji Akintoye say dem been give Nigeria goment 90 days ultimatum to change di kontri 1999 constitution or dia pipo go comot from di kontri.

E say sake of say goment no gree Wetin dem tok, dem don decide make evri tribe go dia separate ways.