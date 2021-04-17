Covid-19 death don pass three million for world

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Indian man dey cry for im papa burial for New Delhi, India

Di number of pipo wey don die for world for di Covid-19 pandemic don pass three million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Dis new record dey come one day aft oga of World Health Organization (WHO) warn say di world dey "approach di highest rate of infection" so far.

India - dey experience second wave - don record more dan 230,000 new cases on Saturday alone.

Almost 140 million cases na im dem don record since di pandemic began.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bin warn on Friday say "cases and deaths dey continue to increase at worrying rates".

Im add say "for world, di number of new cases per week don nearly doubled for di past two months".

US, India and Brazil - kontris wit di highest number of infections, also get total more dan million deaths put togeda, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Wetin dey happun for India?

Until few weeks ago, India bin get di pandemic under control. Cases had been below 20,000 a day for much of January and February - a low figure in a country of more than a 1.3 billion people.

But di infections began dey rise sharply: Saturday make am three day wey di record dey increase back-to-back for three day, wit more dan 234,000 cases reported.

Di capital Delhi dey lockdown for di weekend, wit restrictions for several oda states, as officials dey try control di spread.

Now all eyes dey on di Kumbh Mela festival, wey still dey happun even wit fear say lmillions of Hindu worshippers wey attend dis year festival fit cari di virus go home wit dem.

About 1,600 pipo test positive dis week for gathering wey happun for northern state of Uttrakhand, for Ganges river waterside.

Wia else cases dey rise?

Brazil - wey don record di third highest number of cases and di second highest number of deaths wit 368,749 - still struggle to control di outbreak.

On Friday, di health ministry announce more dan 85,000 new cases ova di previous 24 hours and 3,305 deaths.