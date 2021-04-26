Greenfield University students killed: Kaduna state say 'two more students wey gunmen kidnap don die'

Wia dis foto come from, Greenfield University website Wetin we call dis foto, Greenfield University

Kaduna state goment don announce di killing of two more students kidnapped from Greenfield University

Di state goment tok for statement say dem dey sad for dis 'evil wey dis gunmen dey do against innocent students wey dem kidnap.

'Di undergraduates dey pursue dia education to get beta glorious future' before di gunmen kill dem, di statement add.

"Di goment of Kaduna State under di leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai dey saddened by dis evil perpetrated against innocent students wey dey kidnap while dem dey pursue dia education for a glorious

future."

Kaduna state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan tok for one statement.

"Di goment send dia deep empathy to dia families and di university management, and pray for di repose of dia souls."

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Dis latest death dey happun afta Kaduna state goment bin announce on Friday say three of di students wey gunmen kidnap from di university don die.

Na about 20 students na im gunmen kidnap last Tuesday along with three non-academic staff from di private Greenfield University wey dey inside Chikun area of di state.

Di kidnappers storm di university around midnight wia dem kill one staff and carry di students go.

Kaduna state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs (KDSG), say dem don retrieve di dead body of di two students and carry dem go mortuary.

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS Wetin we call dis foto, Greenfield university dey 30km away from Kaduna city.

KDSG add say dem don notify di University about dis latest development and dem go continue to update di citizens on further developments.

Unlike some neighbouring states Kaduna state goment get one policy not to negotiate with kidnappers or pay dem any ransom.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai instead want make dem arrest and and prosecute kidnappers.

Most states for north-west Nigeria don shut down schools to allow authorities time to come up with solution for di kidnapping of student wey dey increase.