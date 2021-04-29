I no dey see anything wrong with plastic surgery- Hajia4Real

49 minutes wey don pass

Ghanaian social media sensation, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real dey encourage women to work hard den build dema independence.

She make dis call during en exclusive interview plus BBC Pidgin where she talk about her music, business, debunk rumors about her lifestyle.

"I like to look good, as time dey go on e turn business for me. People dey ask what make up I dey wear, what hair I dey wey, so I venture into d at fashion business" Hajia4Real reveal.

Rumors about de source of en wealth usually be hot topic for people who feel say she dey live luxury life.

Some critics condemn de social media sensation say she dey give to bug ladies pressure, but so e deny such claims.

Hajia4Real explain say she start business at very young age, that be why she dey fit afford expensive lifestyle.

She however reveal say contrary to public perception say she do plastic surgery on her body, so no do that yet.

"I no do my body yet but e be something I go do soon. I no dey see anything wrong with working on your body" she tok

"E dey like walking into de dentist office to clean ur teeth. E no be wrong to feel confident about yourself" Hajia4Real add.

De fashionista who recently venture into music drop two singles, 'Badder Than and Fine Girl' which dey enjoy airplay for Ghana.