Mary Daniel: We only hand di 26year-old amputee 'pure water' seller to her pipo, we no hold her money - Lagos Goment

17 minutes wey don pass

Lagos State goment don deny news wey dey make di round say dem don hand di 26 year-old amputee hawker Mary Daniel to di police.

Di state commissioner of information, Gbenga Omotosho for interview wit BBC Yoruba tok say di tori no true and wetin goment do na to hand her over to di pipo wey be her kinsmen.

Tori bin comot Wednesday evening say goment find some kain magomgo for Mary tori and dem don hand her over to di police. Di tori also claim dat Mary papa no die as she bin claim before.

But according to wetin Omotosho tok, di whole tori no be true at all.

E aslo say goment no get any right to hold di money wey Nigerians contribute for Mary since her tori break ontop social media.

Di commissioner say dem take di step to protect her from pipo who go want take advantage of her.

Mary for one interview wit BBC Pidgin afta her pictures trend for social, say she loss her one of her leg wen she dey 11 year-old for one accident wey kill her papa and mama.

She reveal say she get one pikin and old grandma wey she dey take care of.