Insecurity in Nigeria: 'Lagos security dey far better dan any oda part of Nigeria' - Lagos state goment

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Twitter

Fear to move for night dey catch many Lagosians wey dey live for di Nigeria commercial capital, as insecurity dey rise for di state.

Once day don dark, many Lagosians dey move around town wit fear as traffic robbery and one-chance don become part of dia everyday life.

Even though insecurity dey increase for Lagos, di state Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, say compare to di level of insecurity wey dey for many different parts of Nigeria, security for Lagos still beta pass.

"Security for Lagos dey far far beta dan security for any oda part of Nigeria," im tok.

Oga Akosile describe di security problem of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping wey dey worry for most parts of di kontri as di real insecurity palava wey Nigeria dey face, come add say, "you no go say we get dis kain security situation for Lagos."

On April 27 and 28, United States, Canada, Australia and United Kingdom, bin send security warning plus travel advice give dia pipo for Lagos as dem add Lagos to di former safe cities watch list.

Di alert bin even torchlight how di armed robbers dey attack pipo for road inside Lagos.

But Oga Akosile for in reaction to di security advise say, kontris get right to advice dia pipo not to