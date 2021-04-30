Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria Presidency ansa Reverend Father Mbaka call for am to 'resign'

Wia dis foto come from, Adoration Ministry/ Getty Images

Di gbas gboa between di Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and di Nigeria Presidency don enta anoda level as di presidency don sama reply to di fada latest message.

Special Adviser to di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, Garba Shehu, for statement reply Father Mbaka on e u-turn as im say im no support President Buhari again and say make im resign.

Oga Garba say "na only outsider wey be talkative na im go dey surprise say di Father suddenly do u-turn afta im bin don support di president two times to win di presidency."

Wia dis foto come from, State house Abuja Wetin we call dis foto, File foto: President Muhammadu Buhari and Rev. Fr. Mbaka in the Statehouse, Abuja, for December 2015 afta di Catholic priest endorse di Nigerian leader to win election against Goodluck Jonathan.

For video wey bin go viral, Fr Mbaka ask President Buhari make im resign sake of di high insecurity for di kontri wey dey get worse everyday.

But for di statement wey di presidential tok tok pesin release, Oga Garba allege say Mbaka turn against di president sake of in no gree give am contract wey im bin ask for as compensation for im support.

Im say, "becos dem reject im contract, now im dey call for Buhari to resign?"

Im add say dem get foto dem plus di requests wey di religious leader make and if dem mistakenly release dem to public "di followers go turn against" am.

Wetin Father Mbaka bin tok

Di Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry say "even though im don support President Buhari before e no mean say e go keep quiet sake of di many katakata wey dey happun for Nigeria."

In di last few days di rate of insurgent attacks don really go up for Nigeria and na dis matter di Reverend Father centre im message on.

Di Reverend Father Mbaka question why amidst di killings for di kontri, di president don stay silent.

Im tok say: "If Nigeria be civilised kontri President Buhari go resign, Nigerians dey cry because dem no get shepherd. As a good coach no go fit watch as dem dey defeat im team."