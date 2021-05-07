Aisha Jummai Alhassan dead: President Buhari former minister of women affairs don die

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @SenAishaAlhassn Wetin we call dis foto, Mama Taraba bin buy APC form to contest but dem disqualify am

Aisha Jummai Alhassa, Nigeria former minister of women affairs AKA Mama Taraba don die

Hajiya Alhassan pass away for hospital for Cairo wey be capital of Egypt on Friday due to undisclosed illness.

Her sister confam tori of di death to BBC but no give additional information about cause of death.

Hajiya Aisha serve as women affairs minister under president Muhammadu Buhari administration from from 2015-2018.

Wia dis foto come from, Senator Jummai Alhassan Wetin we call dis foto, Mama Taraba don tell president Buhari bye-bye, i no work again

She resign to go contest govnorship election for her home state of Taraba for northern Nigeria.

Before then she bin also dey Senate between 2011- 2015 as one of the only four women wey dey senate dat time.