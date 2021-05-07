Unknown gunmen Imo state news update: Orlu shooting fotos

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, Police comfam say di hoodlums wey show for viral video around Orlu Metropolis bin dey steal and forcefully collect items from pipo.

Most of di business for Orlu, Imo state, east of Nigeria, remain closed on Friday and police plus soldiers still dey patrol di town.

All dis dey happun afta gun battle between security forces and unknown gunmen last night.

Some armed men inside convoy bin land di town for evening order shop owners to close dia shop.

And later in di night pipo begin hear gunshot.

Nine of di gunmen die while four security agents wunjure, police tell BBC.

Wetin we call dis foto, Normalcy don return to di area, police announce.

Di operatives IGP Response Team (IRT) togeda wit special forces and other tactical Teams of Imo police Command, engaged dem in a shootout.

And in a bid to move out and escape di gang jam reinforcement teams from di Military and DSS, wey then engage from on both fronts. Police add.

Wetin we call dis foto, Orlu Imo state on Friday

Police say dem recover di following:

Four (4) AK 47 Rifles, One (1) Pump Action, Two (2) Toyota Siena, One (1) Toyota Camry Car, One (1)

Toyota Hilux Van, One (1) SUV Highlander, One (1) SUV Land Rover, One (1) Nissan Pick up Van, Assorted Charms

Orlu shooting for foto

