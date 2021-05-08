Aisha Mama Taraba: Buhari, Atiku react to di death of former minister, Aisha Al-Hassan

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari say im dey ''deeply saddened'' by di death of im former Minister of Women and Affairs and Social Development , Hajiya Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan wey many pipo sabi as ''Mama Taraba''.

Di Nigerian Mission for Cairo, Egypt, announce di passing of di former minister wey serve during President Buhari first term on Friday.

President Buhari inside one statement wey im toktok pesin Garba Shehu put ontop Twitter say ''Di death of di ogbonge politician don leave plenti pipo sad''

For im own statement ontop Twitter as well, former Nigerian vice-president, Atiku Abubakar say im dey ''grieved'' by di death of Mama Taraba.

Atiku say im don loss ''a sister and a loyalist' and pray say make God forgive her sins.

Nobody fit tok di cause of her death.

Hajiya Aisha serve as women affairs minister under president Muhammadu Buhari administration from from 2015-2018.

She resign to go contest govnorship election for her home state of Taraba for northern Nigeria but she no win.