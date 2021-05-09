Elon Musk Aspergers: Wetin be Asperger's syndrome wey Tesla Cars owner reveal say im get?

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, The SpaceX CEO also tok about im use of social media, "I dey sometimes say or post tings wey strange"

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk don reveal say im get Asperger syndrome.

E tok dis wen e dey appear ontop di US comedy sketch series Saturdday Night Live (SNL).

Di 49-year-old tell viewers say im ''be di first person wit Asperger's'' to host di long-running programme- to loud cheers from pipo wey dey watch.

Pipo wit Asperger's dey interpret di environment around dem differently to oda pipo.

Plenti pipo believe say dis na di fisrt time wey Oga Musk go tok about im condition.

Di tech boss be guest hosting di sketch show, di ogbonge role wey don only be done by array of celebs since dem being SNL for 1970s. Dis celebs incude Adele, Chris Rock, Ringo Starr and Will Ferrell.

"I no dey always have plenti intonations or variation for how I speak... which dem tell me say make for beta comedy'', e joke for im opening monologue. ''I actually dey make history tonight as di first pesin wit Asperger's to host SNL.''

Im comment make plenti pipo from di studio clap.

Wia dis foto come from, NBC / YouTube

Some pipo ontop social media, however, dey question im claim. Dem say dat di comedian Dan Aykroyd, wey don tok publicly about im experience wit Tourette's and Asperger's syndrome, don already host SNL.

Oga Musk, wey get more dan 53 million followers for Twitter also joke about im use of social media. E don even face criticism and legal threats over im tweets in di past.

"Look, I know say I dey sometimes say or post tins wey strange, but na just how my brain work,'' e tok.

"To any pesin wey don dey offended, I just wan say I reinvent electric cars, and I dey also send pipo go Mars inside rocket ship. You tink say I go be one kain chill, normal pesin?''

Wetin be Asperger's syndrome?