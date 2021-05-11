Robbers Invade Aso Rock? Robbery attempt update for Ibrahim Gambari house plus notable burglary for goment houses

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Prof Ibrahim Gambar dey extreme right, wear face mask for inside Aso villa on Wednesday 13 May, 2020 wen Buhari inaugurate am as di Chief of Staff.

Robbery attempt for Aso Rock apartment of Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Buhari dey make pipo tok.

On Monday tori from Abuja say burglars 'attempt to invade' di home of one powerful official inside Nigeria presidential palace.

Presido Buhari tok tok pesin Garba Shehu for tweet say "na foolish attempt by di burglars to gain access into di house of di chief of staff"

While moments before, anoda aide of di president Bashir Ahmad call di report of di burglary 'Fake News' on twitter.

Prof Ibrahim Gambari replace Abba Kyari as President Buhari new Chief of Staff for May 2020 afta Kyari die of Covid.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Na for 29 May, 2019 dem swear-in Buhari for im second tenure wey go finish by 2023.

Notable burglary for goment houses around di world

Dis na oda times wey burglars gain access to goment or royal houses across di world

Buckingham palace intruder for 1982

Dis na tori wey British pipo no go forget in a hurry after one man wey dem dey call Michael Fargan successfully break into di palace.

Fargan of gain access to Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II bedroom.

According to BBC, di 32 years old Fargan at di time, jump fence, follow drain pipe to reach Queen bedroom without being noticed.

Di barefooted, father of five escape all di security guards and alarms to enter di Queen bedroom.

Wen e enter her closet, he ask her to give am cigarette, she raise alarm and one of her guards hold am until police come gbab am.

British prime minister's meeting office

Dis one happun for 2007 when serial burglar Obadiah Marius and im girlfriend break into No 70 Whitehall street for London.

Dis apartment dey close to di official residence of prime minister and wia UK goment cabinet meetings dey hold.

Di couple bin manipulate dia way to di cabinet meeting venue without going through di necessary checks.

Di invaders even pass di iron gate wey dey in place to protect di prime minister from bombers.

Police later arrest Obadiah and im girlfriend.

Dem charge dem under di serious organised crime and police act law for United Kingdom.

Bayelsa goment house burglary

Dis one happun for Nigeria in 2019 after burglars break into office of di deputy chief of staff to former Bayelsa govnor Seriake Dickson to steal money.

Ebizi Brown wey be di deputy chief staff for Bayelsa goment house say di burglars break into her office.

And dem steal three point five million naira at di time, Mrs Brown confam di tori to Channels TV at di time.

Di state police tok tok pesin dat time also confam wetin happun.

Police add say di burglars destroy di door to Mrs Brown office to gain access.