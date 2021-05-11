We need to restructure Nigeria before 2023 elections - Hakeem Baba Ahmed

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, buharisallau/Instagram

Nigeria need restructuring before di 2023 election as dat na part of di solution to solve di plenty palava wey di face di kontri.

Di tok tok pesin for di Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed say restructuring of di kontri na di ansa to solve di many palava wey di kontri dey face and e need to happun before di kontri go do im next general election for 2023.

Oga Ahmed say e dey necessary to torchlight so many mata wey na only restructuring fit to solve and if di kontri no fit do everytin at once make I begin small small dey torchlight different issues.

"Look at di federal system, too much resource, too power dey di centre wey make everybody wan be president? Di constitution give di president too much power? Dat na di problem? We fit distribute dis power so dat state go fit get some? We fit collapse some of dis states? Becos di only tin wey states dey do now na to wait till end of di month to go collect moni from Abuja."

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, ''If Buhari restructure Nigeria today, Sunday Igboho call for separation go stop''

E add say, di reason why e hard Kaduna State govnor Nasiru el Rufai to take action against bandits and kidnappers na becos im no get any security agency under im control.

For Nigeria authority to control all di security agencies dey for di centre or di hand of federal goment and state no get any power ova dem.

E add say e beta make restructuring happun before di 2023 elections so that politicians no go use am to dia own advantage during elections.

Oga Ahmed say e go beta make di National Assembly impeach di president as dem see say security situation for di kontri dey get worse.

Wia dis foto come from, Hakeem Baba Ahmed

E believe say di goment no dey do enough to solve di insecurity palava and say e no dey enough for goment to dey do discussion and "we no dey see results. Meetings and press releases no dey help solve di insecurity problem, we want to see say wey dey secure."

As part of efforts to fight insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari don change service chiefs and inspector generals of police, but oga Ahmed say all dat change no make any difference.