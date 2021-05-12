Israel vs Palestine: Fear of war as Israel-Gaza violence dey escalate

23 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Israeli Arabs clash wit police for some number of Israeli cities

Di deadly exchange of fire between Palestinian militants for Gaza Strip and di Israeli military don rise well well, with di UN fearing say "full-scale war" fit happen.

Palestinian militants don fire more dan 1,000 rockets, Israel tok.

Israel don carry out hundreds of air strikes on Gaza, as dem destroy three tower blocks and kill senior Hamas officials.

At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis don die for di battle since Monday.

Dat one include 14 Palestinian children wey trap inside di conflict.

UN Secretary General António Guterres tok say im dey "gravely concerned" by di ongoing violence.

Di fighting start on Monday night after weeks wey di Israeli-Palestinian tension don rise for East Jerusalem wey lead to di clashes for one holy site wey dey sacred to Muslims and Jews.

Violent unrest for towns for Israel with mixed Jewish and Arab populations don lead to di arrest of hundreds of pipo. Lod near Tel Aviv dey under a state of emergency.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dem dey remove Torah scrolls from one damaged synagogue for Lod

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tok say di goment go use all im strength to protect Israel from enemies from outside and rioters wey dey inside.

Di US dey send a senior diplomat to di Middle East to urge both side to calm di violence.

Wetin dey happun for Gaza?

Militants for Gaza start to fire rockets inside Israel on Monday night, and Israel respond by hitting targets for di territory.

On Wednesday Israel tok say dem don kill senior Hamas officials for Gaza, and dem dey also also target missile launching sites.

"Dis na only di beginning. Wegol inflict blows on dem wey dem never see before," di Israeli prime minister tok.

Hamas - di militant group wey dey run Gaza - confirm di death of dia commander for Gaza City and oda "warriors".

"Thousands of leaders and soldiers go follow for dia footsteps," Hamas tok for one statement wey Reuters news agency report.

Di health ministry for Gaza wey Hamas dey run say more dan 300 pipo don wunjure since di conflict start, as well as di 53 wey don die died.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Israeli air strike hit dis building for di southern Gaza Strip

Di Israel Defence Forces (IDF) tok on Wednesday say dia strike on Gaza na di largest since di last conflict for 2014.

On Wednesday dem destroy anoda high-rise building wey be di third for Gaza.

Hamas tok say wetin vex dem be say "di enemy dey target residential towers".

Dem bin don warn residents to evacuate di buildings before di fighter jets attack; however health officials say despite di order civilians still die.

Five members of one family die sake of air strike on Tuesday, including two young brothers, according to AFP news agency.

One 11-year-old resident of Gaza, Yasmine, tell Save the Children on Tuesday say im get di worst night of her life.

"I get pain for my stomach from di fear and my parents dey try to comfort me and tell me say di bombing dey far away but I dey feel say dei bombin dey close," she tell di charity. "Tomorrow na Eid and we no go fit celebrate sake of dis conflict."

Wetin dey happun for Israel?

Millions of Israelis dey go bomb shelters on Wednesday evening, according to di IDF, as sirens warning of rockets sound across country.

On Wednesday morning Israeli anti-tank missile wey dem fire from Gaza kill one Israel soldier, authorities tok.

Two pipo, one man and im teenage daughter, die for Lod wen rocket hit dia car. Both of dem na Israeli Arabs.

Israeli police say violent riots dey happun in dozens for areas of di country overnight, wia dem arrest 270 pipo.

Dem put fire for synagogues and businesses for Lod.

Oga Netanyahu describe di riots as "unbearable" and tok say dem remind di Jewish people of dia past.

Israeli police tok say Lod go dey under curfew from 20:00 local time on Wednesday until 04:00 on Thursday to preserve di safety and property of residents.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Israel Iron Dome anti-missile system, na im dis for Ashkelon, as im attempt to intercept rockets

Palestine vs Isreal 2021 explained

Wetin trigger di fighting between Israel and Hamas na days of escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police for one holy hilltop compound for East Jerusalem.

Di site na sacred place for both Muslims, wey dey call am di Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), and Jews, wey dey call di place Temple Mount. Hamas bin demand say make Israel remove dia police from dia and di nearby Arab district of Sheikh Jarrah, wia dem plenti pass and wia Palestinian families face eviction by Jewish settlers. Hamas launch rockets wen Israel no obey di ultimatum wey dem give.

Palestinian anger don already high by weeks of rising tension for East Jerusalem, wey series of confrontations with police also cause since di start of di Islamic holy month of Ramadan for mid-April.

Di conflict also rise after threat to comot Palestinian families from dia homes for East Jerusalem by Jewish settlers and Israel annual celebration of dia capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war, wey dem know as Jerusalem Day.

Di fate of di city, wit dia deep religious and national significance to both sides, lie for di heart of di decades-old Israel-Palestinian conflict. Israel for effect annex East Jerusalem for 1980 and consider di entire city its capital, though dis no dey recognised by di vast majority of oda countries.