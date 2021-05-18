Naomi Campbell don born her first pikin!

13 minutes wey don pass

For May 2017, Naomi bin tell tori pipo Evening Standard magazine say: "I dey tin about borning pikin all di time."

Inside di post she say: !One small beautiful blessing don choose me to be her mama, i dey so honoured to get dis gentle soul for my life words n dey to describe di lifelong bond wey I now share wit you my angel. No love pass dis one."