Obasanjo Library: Wetin we know about gas explosion for Ex Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library for Abeokuta, Ogun state
One pesin don die for inside gas explosion wey happun for Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Abeokuta on Thursday morning.
Di Managing Director of di Library Vitalis Ortese wey confam di tori inside one statement say one oda pesin dey seriously wunjure.
According to di statement di gas explosion happun at about 11.04 am for di main event Marquee of di Library complex wen two technical vendors dey try do routine service for di air conditioning units.
Oga Ortese say reports of similar incidents across di state don dey in di last one week and e feel say appropriate authorities need to investigate di mata.
Di tok tok pesin for di command Oyeyemi Abimbola say dem still dey gather informate ontop wetin happun dia.
Our reporter wey visit di place report say dem don close di two gates wey enter di library and noone including journalists fit enta di premises.
