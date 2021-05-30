Mai Coup: Macron threaten to comot French troops from Mali

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Macron tell West African leaders say French soldiers no go stay for di region "forever"

President Emmanuel Macron don warn say France go comot im troops fro Mali if political instability dia lead to greater Islamist radicalisation.

Dis follows a second coup in nine months for di West African nation.

Mr Macron dey warned of di risk of Mali "moving towards" greater Islamist influence.

France get 5,100 troops for di Sahel region wey don be di frontline for di war against Islamist militancy.

French troops bin dey support forces for Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad to battle militants for di Sahel region since 2013.

Mr Macron tell Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper say e don tell regional leaders say France no go support kontris wey no get democratic legitimacy or transition, and dat France no get intention to dey keep im troops for Africa forever.

For decades France don provide military support to back leaders of im former colonies for Africa, dem dey often send troops or despatching air strikes to counter armed rebels.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, French troops dey part of Operation Barkhane against militants for di Sahel region

Wetin dey happun for Mali?

Coup leader Colonel Assimi Goïta name transitional president by di constitutional court on Friday, two days afta im declare imself di interim leader.

E defend di removal of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane as necessary becos dem don fail for dia duties and dey try sabotage di kontri transition.

Sojas bin arrest and detain di two men afta cabinet reshuffle wey Col Goita say dem no consult am before dem do.

E also lead di coup last August, wey force di elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta comot from office.

Col Goïta now don promise say new prime minister go dey appointed within days, and dat elections go go ahead next year as planned.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Colonel Goïta don lead two coups in di last nine months

Meanwhile, regional leaders don arrive Ghana on Sunday to hold "consultation" meeting wey Col Goïta dey expected to attend.

Why Mali dey so unstable?

E dey difficult to enact reforms quickly - and di vast landlock kontri dey poor, wit large areas underdeveloped.

A coup in 2012 lead to militant Islamists exploiting di chaos and seizing di north of di kontri

French troops help regain territory, but attacks bin dey continue as di insurgents don capitalise ontop di persistent political instabiity for di region.

Dis don lead to public confidence wanning ontop di army leaders ability to tackle di Islamist insurgency wey don spill into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.