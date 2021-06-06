TB Joshua dead: Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua death, Stephen Akinola, Pastor Enoch Adeboye son Dare, Nigeria church leaders recent deaths

6 June 2021

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Death of Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua shake Nigeria wen di tori land on Sunday.

Prophet TB Joshua na very popular Nigerian preacher, televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations [SCOAN].

Di pastor death at age 57 send shock down di spines of many of im followers inside di west African kontri and di world over.

Di Synagogue Church leader death news break exactly one month after Pastor Enoch Adeboye son Dare Adeboye death tori land.

BBC Pidgin don gada a list of popular church pastors deaths wey shake Nigeria recently.

TB Joshua death

Synagogue Church of All Nations [SCOAN] confam Prophet TB Joshua death on 6 June, 2021 for via dia official social media page.

And e happu just a week before im 58 birthday wey suppose happun for June 12.

According to di post, on Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua speak during di Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting say:

"Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home afta di service."

Di statement add say, "God don take im servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as e suppose be by divine will.

Family sources say TB Joshua die afta a church programme on Saturday.

Mourners and followers don gather for Synagogue church headquarters inside Lagos to mourn.

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV

Stephen Akinola death

Stephen Akinola, di General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries worldwide die hours afta TB Joshua death filter in.

Reverend Akinola die in di early hours of Sunday 6 June 2021 for hospital inside Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Na one of im Pastors confam di news of im death on Sunday evening to BBC Pidgin.

"Di Church don inform all di pastors of wetin happun and dem don deposit im deadi body for mortuary."

Rev. Stephen Akinola bin dey popular for im Suya night and Wind of Fire programme.

Di Church Governing Council wey headquarters dey inside Port Harcourt, need to meet before dem go make formal announcement.

Dis na wetin BBC Pidgin find out., wey wey make dem no announce wetin happun for church service on Sunday

Di reason na because dem bin no wan interrupt di programme of di day, according to di pastor.

Tori be say di wife and son dey Abuja wia di Pentecostal preacher die.

News of Stephen Akinola death filter in hours after Prophet TB Joshua die hours earlier.

Before e die at di age of 68, e bin sick for some time and dem bin dey treat am inside one hospital for Abuja.

Wia dis foto come from, Stephen Akinola

Pastor Enoch Adeboye son Dare death

Pastor Dare Adeboye, di son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide [RCCG] die at age 42.

Statement from RCCG on Thursday, 6, May 2021, confam am say Pastor Enoch Adeboye son die on di 4th of May, 2021.

Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye [Pastor Dare or Pastor Dee as many know am] shock and shake many young Christians.

Dare death wey happun in a sleep for Oron, Akwa Ibom state, throw one of Nigeria largest church congregation into murning.

Dare brother Pastor Leke Adeboye, wey also be di Special Personal Assistant to im papa, Pastor Enoch Adeboye di General Overseer of RCCG worldwide, describe how im brother take die.

E say Pass Dee fist still dey tight like say e hold mic but dis time, im eyes dey closed and e dey smile.

Wia dis foto come from, Leke Adeboye Wetin we call dis foto, Enoch Adeboye late son Dare Adeboye"

Death of Ibidunni Ighodalo, Pastor of Trinity House Church

Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo di wife of Pastor Ituah-Ighodalo of Trinity House church for Lagos, Nigeria death on Sunday 14 June, 2020.

Di death of di wife, head pastor and former Nigerian beauty queen shake Nigeria wella dat time.

Tori be say di say di madam Ighodalo, die for her hotel room for Port-Harcourt, Rivers State southern Nigeria.

She be businesswoman and marriage counsellor wey set up NGO foundation to give support to couples wey dey find pikin to born.

Di sudden death of Ibidunni on 14 June, 2020 shock pipo across di kontri and abroad.

Wetin we call dis foto, Ibidunni Ighodalo na beauty queen and founder of Elizabeth R

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke death

Popular German Pentecostal evangelist Reinhard Bonnke die at di age of 79 for December 2019.

Im wife Annie Bonnke na im announce im death for Evangelist Bonnke verified Facebook page.

For inside di post she say "im pass away peacefully".

But Reinhard Bonnke death shock many inside Nigeria wit disbelieve say di popular preacher die.

Late Bonnke bin organize plenty rivival crusade across Nigeria wen im bin dey alive and strong.

Wia dis foto come from, Reinhard Bonnke/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Reinhard Bonnke

Pastor Elijah Abina son death

Pastor Elijah Abina, di General Overseer of Gospel Faith Mission International, lost im son, Emmanuel Folorunso.

Tori be say di son of 85-year-old Pastor Abina, wey also be founding father of di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, happun on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Pastor Emmanuel Folorunso Abina die at 53-years-old.

Tori of di death of di son of di di leader of di 65-year-old church shock many.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Elijah Abina

Pastor Essa Ogorry death a year afta im wife die

Pastor Essa Ogorry die days afta e become popular for refusing to officiate one wedding for for Rivers state due to di lateness of di couple.

Di founding pastor of di Fulfilling-Word Foundation Church, Essa Ogorry, die 16 February 2021 after some challenges with his health.

Wetin shock many Nigerians wey sabi dis pastor na say Essa Ogorry die exactly one year after im wife, Tonyemieba death.

Mrs. Tonyemieba Essa Ogorry ' Nee Amachree [Pastor Tee as many sabi her], bin die on 16th February 2020 @ 7:50pm, according to her memorial.

Pastor Essa Ogorry die at di age of 55. While im wife Pastor Tee die at age 51.

And di couple leave behinf teenage child of 17 years old.

Wia dis foto come from, Essa Ogorry Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Essa Ogorry die at di age of 55, just days afta im birthday.

Oda popular church pipo deaths wey shake Nigeria

Apart from TB Joshua, Enoch Adboye son Dare and Ibidunni Itohan, more deaths of popular church pipo don send shock waves across Nigeria

Kayode Badru death for Celestial Church

Celestial Church of Christ for Lagos wia Nigerian socialite, Kayode Badru, bin get fire accident don explain how e happun.

Tori of di death of di Dubai based socialite bin comot on Sunday, days afta di incident.

E happun on Monday 3 May 2021 during one prayer service for one Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos, South West of Nigeria.

One of di prominent Pastors of di church wey act as di tok-tok pesin for di incident confam am give BBC say true-true, e happun.

Imolemitan Ojo say na thanksgiving Kayode Badru bin dey do wit seven candles before things get out of hand.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Celestialonline Wetin we call dis foto, Kayode Badru

Di pastor tell BBC say "Kayode Badru bin light di candles by imsef on Monday evening wey im wan use do thanksgiving.

"Dem later collect di candles from im and dem move am away from am.

Prophet Ebony later spray perfume for im body and e no plenty pass wetin e suppose be."

''Im bin wear a very light sutana-white Celestial Church uniform- and nobody know how fire take catch di cloth."

Imolẹmitan add say on Thursday, I receive di news say Kayode don die.

Police don arrest di Prophet involved and some oda pipo wey bin dey di Celestial Church of Christ wia di incident happun.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri daughter death

Popular Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri eight-year-old daughter, Israella die on Monday March 29, 2021.

Di flamboyant Christian preacher wey don visit Nigeria before blame Malawi authorities for di cause di pikin death.

Bushiri, get millions of pipo across Africa wey dey follow im Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church.

Wia dis foto come from, Shepherd Bushiri Wetin we call dis foto, Israella Bushiri

Di preacher point out di doctors don tell am say dem for fit save her life if Malawi authorities no prevent her from leaving di kontri.

Shepherd Bushiri bin plan to travel go find medical treatment for Kenya before im pikin die.