Meghan Markel Lilibet: Prince Harry and Meghan no ask Queen Elizabeth II before naming dia baby Lilibet - Palace source

9 June 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Harry bin tok dis about im grandmother before: "She' be my colonel-in-chief, right? She always go be"

Meghan Markel and Prince Harry no take permission from di Queen before dem name dia daughter, Lilibet, one Palace source tell BBC.

One source wey dey close to di Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell BBC say di prince bin follow di Queen tok before di birth of dia daughter.

And e "for don mention" di name give her. But a Palace source say no be so di case be.

Anoda pesin wey dey close to Harry say if di Queen no support am, dem for no use di name.

Di source say "Di duke bin tok to im family in advance before di announcement - in fact im grand mama na di first family member e call.

"During that conversation, e share dia hope say of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. If she no like am, dem for no use di name."

Lilibet na di Queen nickname among family since she small.

Di relationship between di couple and di Royal Family bin make headlines in recent months.

Earlier dis year, as di couple dey expect their daughter, dey open up on di criticisms of si Royal Family and make allegation of racism inside one explosive interview wit Oprah Winfrey.

Although Harry tok about di difficulties between im and im papa, e get a "really good" relationship wit di Queen and dem dey tok well-well through video call.

Di couple announce for weekend say Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor dey born for one hospital for Santa Barbara wey dey California on Friday morning.

Di name "Lilibet" dey heavy wit personal history for Her Majesty.

Di nickname come wen di then-Princess Elizabeth na just very small baby and no fit pronounce her name well-well. Her grandfather King George V go wit love call her Lilibet, dey imitate her attempts to say her name. Di nickname stuck and her close relatives begin dey call her Lilibet.

She sign her name as Lilibet on di funeral flower for one of her closest friends Earl Mountbatten. Di Queen late husband, di Duke of Edinburgh, also dey call her by di nickname.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen dey for dis foto wit her grandparents for 1932, and her grandfather King George V dey always call her Lilibet

Afta Lilibet birth, many pipo assume say Harry and Meghan don follow di Queen tok first about di choice of name.

Plenty tori dey reported wey quote "friends" of the couple wey strongly suggest say that Harry collect permission from im grandmother.

Di Times also report say dem understand say Harry inform di Queen before abourt di name before e use am.

And a source wey dey close to di Sussexes also tell BBC say Harry follow di Queen tokbefore di birth and "go don mention di name" - claims wey one Palace source say no be true.

Lilibet na di Queen 11th great-grandchild and younger sister to Archie, wey be two years old now.

Her middle name, Diana, na tribute to Prince Harry late mama.

Princess Charlotte, di daughter of Prince William and Catherine, also get Diana as one of her middle names, as well as Elizabeth.

After her birth, Buckingham Palace say di Queen and other senior royals bin dey informed and dem "happy wit di news".