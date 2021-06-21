Mercy Aigbe: 'I don close chapter on dis year Father's Day palava' actress reply Lanre Gentry

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe say her celebrating herself on Father's Day no suppose be anybody headache as she say she don close di chapter on dis year's Father's Day brouhaha.

Di popular actress post dis one afta plenty back and forth messages between her and her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband Lanre Gentry bin drag themselves on top social media on top who be di beta, responsible papa among di two of dem as di world celebrate Father's Dat dis weekend.

Di ex-couples bin marry for 2013. Di marriage later scata and dem come divorce.

For message she post on her Instagram page, she explain say she dey celebrate herself because she dey play di role of papa.

She clear di air say she no dey call herself man but she dey play di role of father, so she fit celebrate hersef.

Madam Aigbe for di Father's Day message she post for her Instagram page bin hail hersef and all oda responsible men.

Mercy wey tok how she take dey take care of her two children say e no easy as she add join say if you be man and you no dey perform your responsibilities towards your children, then you no dey fit to be called a father.

Wia dis foto come from, MERCY AIGBE/INSTAGRAM

Her ex-husband for im Instagram page also congratulate himsef plus oda father's for di world.

For message wey be like shade to di actress, im say some women go dey say happy father's day to themselves, wen dem no be good wife or mother's to dia children. But fathers always dey make dem happy wen dey house.

E add say "You no fit blame dem, dem no get good background, dem no get parents wey dey together, that na why dem no sabi wetin Father's Day be."

Wia dis foto come from, LANRE GENTRY/INSTAGRAM

Dis post lead to more gbas-gbos between di estranged couples as dem backlash each oda on who dey take responsibility or who no dey take responsibility of dia pikin.

Di actress say make her ex-husband stop to dey lie and even give di most irresponsible father award to her ex.

Oga Gentry also say if Mercy like make e carry dia pikin go di moon, spend big money for im head. Im also don pay for anoda man daughter school fees before.

Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry get one child together and dis no go be di first time dem go come for each oda on social media.

Who be Mercy Aigbe

Wia dis foto come from, MERCY AIGBE/INSTAGRAM

Mercy Aigbe na Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman. She dey popular for Nigerian Yoruba films.

Dem born her for January 1, 1978 for Edo state. She come from Benin City, di capital of Edo state.

She get OND for financial studies from di Polytechnic of Ibadan. She come further her education and graduate wit degree for Theatre Arts for University of Lagos.

Mercy Aigbe start her acting career as she feature for some soap operas wey include di popular TV drama series Papa Ajasco. She join Nollywood industry fully for 2016.