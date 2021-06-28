Delta plus variant: EU no go allow Africans wey collect AstraZeneca vaccines enta dia territory

Africans dey react to di news say European Union member states no go allow dem travel to dia kontris beginning from July 1, unless dem collect pre-vaccination against AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine wey India produce.

Di World Health Organisation (WHO), say e dey possible say Africans fit no face more restrictions becos di continent still dey struggle to get di protection injection.

Di vaccine wey Serum Institute for India, develop neva get approval for travel to European Union.

Out of di eight Covid-19 vaccines wey WHO don approve, na only four European Medicines Agency don Approve.

Inside message wey in post for Twitter on Monday, di head of di Indian Serum Centre, Adaar Poonawalla, say im dem already cari di mata go to observers and kontris.

WHO say EMA dey do double standard by asking India Serum Institute for approval on vaccine wey dem no dey distribute for EU.

Di International Civil Aviation Organisation bin don first tell goments make dem accept all di WHO immunisation for di kontri border.

Many EU kontris like Poland, Greece, Spain and Germany don already begin use di system.