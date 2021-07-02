Kenya government Nnamdi Kanu: 'We no get hand for IPOB leader arrest and deportation' - Kenya government

Kenya goment don deny tori say dem get hand for di arrest and eventual deportation of di Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

Oga Machage say di accuse dey false, wrong and illegal plus anybody wey get evidence of when, where and how e take happun for Kenya make e bring am forward.

Nigeria Justice Minister Abubakar Malami on June 29 bin reveal say di goment don repatriate alias return Kanu to Nigeria. But im no tok from where as im praise di efforts of security agencies.

Di Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage give di informate about how im goment no get any hand inside di arrest as e follow tori pipo tok for Abuja on Friday.

E add join say different kontris don dey linked to di arrest of di IPOB leader like UK, Rwanda, Czech Republic and many oda kontris but na only Nigerian goment fit tok where dem arrest am and whick kontri dem deport am from.

Di High Commissioner say dem no dey happy wit di accuse wey dem sama dia president.

Kenya no be di only kontri wey don tok say dem no get hand for di arrest and deportation of Nnamdi Kanu, di UK goment don also comot dia hand from di mata.

British High Commission for Nigeria bin reveal say dem no dey behind Nnamdi Kanu re-arrest and extradition.

One UK High Commission tok-tok pesin Dean Hurlock say dem dey aware of reports say di Nigerian goment don detain Kanu.

And dat dem no arrest am from UK for extradition purposes, Hurlock add.

According to Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Kanu go still answer for di 11 charges of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, wey e bin dey face for court before e try to escape justice 2017 and comot di kontri.

On June 29, Nigeria goment present di Ipob leader before court to face im 11 count charges.

"Security agencies arrest Kanu on di 27th of dis month (Sunday) and as I dey tok to you e dey on im way to court," na so oga Malami bin tok.

Federal High Court for Abuja order make e remain for di custody of di DSS, as dem adjourn di till July 26 and July 27.

Dat na wen Kanu trial go start, according to Justice Binta Nyako wey give di order.