Lauretta Onochie biography: Meet Buhari PA im wan make INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie senate screening as INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee no go down well wit many.

Pipo dey frown face mainly because she be Personal Assistant on Social Media to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onochie collect nomination from President Muhammadu Buhari for di position of national commissioner of INEC for October 2020.

Critics of di move say Lauretta Onochie na card carrying member of APC so her appointment as Nigeria election refree no make sense.

But on Thursday 8 July, 2021 wen Onochie appear before Nigeria Senate panel for screening,

She say she no longer be card carrying member of di ruling APC or dey partisan.

BBC Pidgin don gada informate about who Lauretta Onochie truly be.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Who be Lauretta Onochie?

She describe herself as experienced consultant with a demonstrated history of working in education management industry.

She also don get skills to work for lecturing, and event management.

Lauretta Onochie education background

Lauretta Onochie na Post Graduate focused in Post Compulsory Education and Training from University of Greenwich from 2004 to 2005.

She bin attend University of Calabar wia she study elementary education.

She also bin attend University of Benin wia she graduate with anoda degree in Business Education.

Onochie attend primary and secondary schools insie Calabar.

Di Post Compulsory Education and Training PCET na professional teacher education programme wey qualify a pesin to teach for post compulsory education and training sector.

Lauretta Onochie don also do two certificate programs for Harvard University, one in Humanitarian Response To Conflict And Disaster.

And di oda in Health Effects Of Climate Change.

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/LAURETTA ONOCHIE Wetin we call dis foto, Lauretta Onochie from Delta Igbo

Lauretta Onochie career profile

Between 2005 and 2011, Lauretta Onochie bin serve as lecturer for New City College - Epping Forest Campus.

Dat a one further education college inside Loughton, England, wey dey offer a wide range of vocational qualifications.

Thereafta she become a consultant for AfricaFirst.

Na di office she bin occupy until she get appointment as Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/LAURETTA ONOCHIE Wetin we call dis foto, Di Special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media-Lauretta Onochie don post many tweets wey cause gbas-gbos

Lauretta Onochie family life

Lauretta Onochie na a mother and a grandmother and her family and children dey live in England.

She tok for one interview say she don marry only once.

Lauretta Onochie na for late '60s dem born her.

She come from Anioma, di Igbo-speaking part of Delta state, southern Nigeria.