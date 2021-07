Delta variant of Covid-19: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confam first case

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC Wetin we call dis foto, Scientist dey for lab

Nigeria National Centre for Disease Control [NCDC] don confam case of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of Covid-19.

Dis na di Coronavirus variant wey dem dey also call lineage B.1.617.2.

NCDC say dem detect di variant for one traveller we yenta di kontri afta dem do routine travel test as par di requirement for all travellers.

Di World Health Organisation believe say di Delta Variant na variant wey dey give serious concern becos e dey spread easily.

More dan 90 kontris don detect di variant inside dia kontri and WHO dey expect say e go spread to more kontris.

Di Delta variant don cause increase in di number of infections for areas wey e plenty pass.

De Indian strain which dem nickname 'Delta' according to World Health Organization (WHO) be de "variant of concern."

Nigeria goment don introduce some measure to help reduce di spread of di virus.