TB Joshua burial: Synagogue Church of All Nations go bury Prophet TB Joshua

19 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem majestically position di corpse of Prophet TB Joshua inside di Synagogue Church of All Nations wit strict obedience to Covid19 protocols. Di corpse dey inside transparent glass wey make everybody fit see di body even from far.

Di Synagogue Church of All Nations go bury di late founder and general overseer of di church today.

Di laying to rest service of Prophet TB Joshua go happun for di church premises on Friday morning.

Dis dey happun about one month afta di death of di popular Nigeria televangelist wey die on 5, June, 2021.

Afta di announcement of im passing, di church bin put out statement wia dem announce one week long activities for di burial ceremony.

Di week long activities wey dem put together bin start on Monday July 5 wit a candle light procession for di 'prayer mountain' of di church wit about 5000 pipo in attendance. Dem also hold tribute service on Tuesday.

Wetin we call dis foto, As di lying in state happun inside SCOAN hundreds of pipo bin gather outside to get a feel of wetin dey happen inside.

On Thursday, di deadi body of di pastor bin lay in state for di Synagogue Church of All Nations and hundreds of pipo gather to pay dia last respect and see di body of di late Prophet.

Di Church host service of songs for am on Wednesday wit top musicians in attendance including Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo, Ghanaian reggae star Shasha Malley and comedian Destalker.

Im rise to prominence for di late 1990s coincide with di explosion of "miracle" programmes wey various pastors perform on national TV.

Wia dis foto come from, TB Joshua Wetin we call dis foto, SCOAN never tok who go replace TB Joshua as dia leader

Many bin mock TB Joshua say e no get swag of im colleagues during "deliverance" sessions - an intense prayer wey resemble exorcism.

Im ministry say dem dey heal all manner of illnesses including HIV/Aids and attract pipo from all over di world.

E no dey clear wia dem go bury di late pastor but reports wey we no fit confam yet say na for di church premises dem go do di interment of im body.