Sound Sultan died: Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi death on Dhul Hijja Islamic month 1st day

12 July 2021, 14:15 WAT New Informate 19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Sound Sultan burial happun on Sunday [di same day di singer die] for one Muslim cemetery inside New Jersey USA.

Sound Sultan fit get ten folds of mercy, blessings because of day wey e die, according to one Islamic cleric.

Sound Sultan wey real name be Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi die on Sunday 11 July, 2021 afta e sick of throat cancer.

Di singer burial happun di same day for one Muslim cemetery inside New Jersey USA, according to Islamic rites.

Sheik Abdullahi Usman say di talented Nigerian singer die on one of di 'best days for Islam'.

Usman na Chief Imam for Jafar Adam mosque for Kano and e tell BBC say:

"From July 11 wey be 1st of Dhul Hijja Islamic month to 20th July wey be 10th of Dhul Hijja na di best of days as far as Islam dey concern."

And anybody wey die for any of di days go benefit from the mercy and blessings wey God dey shower. According to di imam.

"So according to our prophet di next 10 days (starting from Sunday) dat be di first 10 days of Dhul Hijja month na di best of days for islam.

"And muslims go get plenty blessings for good work wey dem do."

"And also for pesin wey die e go get special blessings because of di special days.

"We no tok say pesin don enter paradise straight or anything.

"But since na special days for islam pesin wey die go also receive special mercy and blessings."

Wia dis foto come from, Dare Fasasi/Iaboginny/Instagram

Sound Sultan mention 'La ila ha illahi' before im death?

Anoda Imam, Sheik Abdullahi Garangamawa say if Sound Sultan mention 'La ila ha illahi' before im death....

Dat one go increase im blessings also due to di special days. di Imam tok.

Sound Sultan die at di age of 44.

Di Nigerian talented singer die of throat cancer on Sunday 11 July, 2021, according to im family.

Sound Sultan bin sick of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, di family statement from Dr. Kayode Fasasi tok.

Plenti pipo regard di Jagbajantis singer [Sound Sultan] as one of di pipo wey start modern hip hop music for Nigeria.

Sound Sultan burial: President Buhari condolence

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari don extend im heartfelt condolences to di Fasasi family sake of di death of Sound Sultan.

President Buhari say Sound Sultan death no be only loss to di Nigerian music industry, but to di kontri as a whole.

Dhul Hijja Islamic month: Facts about di 10 special days

Dhul Hijja na di last month for di 12 month Islamic calendar.

Na month wey muslims dey go for Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia for inside di special days.

Na for inside di first ten days Muslims dey cut ram to celebrate Eid el Kabir wey be 'ram sallah' as some pipo dey call am.

Any good wey muslim do like praying, visiting family and giving to charity go get ten folds of reward more than any other days.