Sound Sultan dead: President Buhari send condolence message to Olarenwaju Fasasi family

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Sound Sultan dead

President Muhammadu Buhari don extend im heartfelt condolences to di Fasasi family sake of di death of popular singer and songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan, aged 44-years die on Sunday, 11th July 2021 for dii age of 44.

Di Nigerian talented singer die of throat cancer on Sunday 11 July, 2021, according to im family.

Family member don bury di singer for Muslim cemetery, New Jersey, USA.

President Buhari say Sound Sultan death no be only loss to di Nigerian music industry, but to di kontri as a whole.

"As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, e live exemplary life, achieve several milestones for im career and contribute greatly to di development of di Nigerian music and entertainment industry through im artistic genius, creativity and talent, wey don inspire many young Nigerians for di industry, di president tok.

President Buhari add say Sound Sultan dey "kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues for di kontri and e show all dis for im music and art."

E also describe di singer as devoted basketball fan, wey make big contributions to di development of local basketball inside di kontri.

Di president pray for di eternal rest of di soul of Sound Sultan and divine peace and comfort for di family, friends and associates.

Sound Sultan bin dey sick of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, di family statement from Dr. Kayode Fasasi tok.

Recently for May 2021 tori bin come out say di singer bin sick before im sudden death.

"Sound Sultan dey survived by im wife, three children and im siblings." Dr. Fasasi add.

Meanwhile some Nigerian celebrities like Richard Mofedamijo, Frank Edoho, 2Face Idibia, Daddy Showkey, Kate Henshaw and odas don react to di death of Sound Sultan.

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT