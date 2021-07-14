Gun wey resemble Lego toy make pipo para for US

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Culper Precision Wetin we call dis foto, The customised Block19 firearm has been described as irresponsible and dangerous

One US gun company dey make pipo para afta dem produce one pistol wey resemble children toy wey dem make wit Lego.

Culper Precision say e develop im customise Glock weapon, wey dem call Block19, to "show di pure enjoyment of shooting sport".

But Danish toymaker Lego don write to di company to demand make dem stop to produce di weapon, wey dey covered for wetin resemble Lego bricks.

Groups wey dey campaign for gun control describe di pistol as irresponsible and dangerous.

Shannon Watts, of Everytown for Gun Safety campaign group, say her organisation don contact Lego about di customise Block19 last week, and say di Danish company don send "cease and desist" letter to Culper Precision.

Ms Watts also criticise di gun company, say risk dey say di gun fit attract children to begin use gun "even wen guns no resemble toys".

Culper Precision tok for statement say im bin choose to release di Block19 in attempt to show say guns na "for everybody and say" to own and shoot gun responsibly na really enjoyable activity.

Culper Precision president Brandon Scott tell tori pipo Washington Post newspaper say afta discussion wit one lawyer im decide to do wetin Lego request.

E be like di gun manufacturing company don remove di gun from dia website.

E dey illegal for US to produce children toy wey exactly resemble real gun, but di law no directly prevent manufacturers from making guns wey resemble toy.