Dem don kill two Nigeria Army sojas for Enugu

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian military say suspected gunmen kill two soldiers on Tuesday for Enugu, for di southeast region.

Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu wey confam di killings to di BBC .

Nwachukwu say dem kill di soldiers as dem dey pursue criminals for di area.

He say dem don begin investigate di incident.

Dis dey come two months afta fight-fight break out between di army and suspected members of one separatists group.

Six pipo die for di clash between di Indigenous People of Biafra [lPOB] and army in May 2021.

Meanwhile reports say gunmen shoot dead five pipo plus three policemen and kidnap one other for di Abatete area of Anambra State.

Di southeast region of Nigeria don see increasing violence recently.

Dis na afta clashes between security forces and suspected members of separatist group for di area.

Di IPOB group dey ask for a breakaway state of Biafra.

Leader of di group Nnamdi Kanu bin recently dey rearrested afta dem carry am comot from Abroad.