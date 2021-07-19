Nnamdi Kanu: ‘Kenya government get duty to tell us if pob leader dey lie’ – Chief Edwin Clark

11 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian nationalist and Ijaw leader Chief Edwin Clark say di Kenya goment get a duty to tell Nigeria if di leader of di Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu dey lie.

For inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Chief Clark say although Ipob dey very unrealistic as dem no dey pursue dia case in di right way, e hope say Kanu go get a fair, decent and open trial by di federal goment.

On di agitation from di group of some states from di south like Delta, Rivers and Awa-Ibom as being part of di Biafra map, di elder statesman say dat one no join at all.

"Ipob dey very unrealistic. Ipob to me no dey pursue di right thing.

Wen dem fight dis war, I tell di Ipob leader, dem never born am at di time. I tell Ipob leader say e get good fight say dem dey neglect us, dem dey neglect di youths and pipo of di east. Dem get good fight and complain but not di way dem dey go about am."

"How can Delta be part of Biafra? In what way? Shey Biafra old pass Delta or Big pass Delta?How can Rivers state become part of Biafra? Or Akwa-Ibom, dem dey dream as dem dey tink of Eastern region of thiose days of pre-independence." E tok.

Chief Clark wey add say e no understand till today how di federal goment bring Kanu back to Nigeria add say Kenya goment get duty to "tell us If Nnamdi Kanu dey lie. If e really dey Kenya for 8 days."

Chief Clark also chook mouth inside di issue of di marginalisation of di south and toks of secession.

"Di Ijaws no give Buhari any assurance of no-break away toks, all dem dey tok na say we dey part of dis kontri, we no dey break away, we no get any reason to secede provide say we go belong to kontri where all of us dey equal, our area go dey developed. So to quote dem out of context dey unfair and unpatriotic."