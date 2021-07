Sam George: Ghana lawmaker and UK former legislator Seb Dance enter war of words over LGBTQ den polygamy rights

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Seb Dance and Sam George Wetin we call dis foto, Seb Dance and Sam George both be lawmakers wey serve dia kontris

Ghanaian lawmaker den former UK legislator enter war of words over LGBTQ den polygamy debate.

De Ghanaian lawmaker, Sam George come under attack on Twitter from de former UK lawmaker, Seb Dance sake of en campaign to criminalize LGBTQ members den campaigners for Ghana.

Lawmakers for Ghana dey propose 10-year jail term inside new bill which dey criminalize LGBTQ+ activism in de country.

De main objective of de 36 paged document - Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 - draft bill wan deal plus what dem say be "propaganda, advocacy for LGBTQI+ den related activities.

Reason for de new Bill be sake of recent LGBTQ+ advocacy den activism which dey increase for Ghana.

Seb Dance shade on Twitter after Sam George who lead private members put together bill to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities share post on Twitter on passing de Bill.

"I hope you go come to your senses den reconsider rather than say you go build on colonial legacies which damage den limit de lives of many. Where de love dey?" Seb Dance tweet in reaction to George post.

However de Ghanaian Lawmaker in sharp rebuttal question de former UK legislator say "when MPs go come dema senses den legalize polygamy.?"

De two enter open war of words as de Ghanaian lawmaker question de science den common sense behind LGBTQ+ rights.

Sam George break Twitter Policy over LGBTQ+ post?

Twitter react to report to remove post of Ghanaian lawmaker, Sam George after publishing post which some pipo consider as anti-LGBTQ+.

Inside dis post, he talk say LGBTQ+ be "menace" den "sexual preference " instead of right.

But Twitter after receiving complaints about en post reply say de post no dey go against dema rules.

"We investigate de reported content wey we realize say e no be something we fit remove under Twitter rules."

Who be Sam George?

Wia dis foto come from, Sam George/Facebook

Sam George be Ghanaian lawmaker for Ningo Prampram Constituency which dey Accra.

He defeat popular lawmaker E.T Mensah in 2015 inside to represent de constituency on de ticket of de National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Before becoming lawmaker, he work inside de public service while serving as communicator for de NDC.

He enter Ghana Parliament in 2016 after he win de elections wey he establish himself as top critique of ruling govment in opposition.

He take up de responsibility to lead seven-member private members Bill which dey criminalize LGBTQ+ rights as part of what he say be efforts to protect Ghanaian Family Values.

Wetin to know about Seb Dance

Seb Dance be former British Labour Party politician who serve as Member of de European Parliament (MEP) for London region from 2014 to 2020.

While im dey office, he serve as Deputy Leader of de European Parliamentary Labour Party when Richard Corbett be leader, and Vice-Chair of de European Parliament Committee on de Environment, Public Health and Food Safety from 2019 to 2020.