Big Brother Naija 2021 housemates: Africa Magic reveal BBNaija shine ya eye housemates

27 minutes wey don pass

Di 2021 edition of di biggest reality TV show for Nigeria, Big Brother Nigeria don officially start.

According to di show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu di show go last for 10 weeks.

Dis year, di title of di show na 'Shine Ya Eye'.

BBNaija na di biggest reality show for Africa, ova 49 kontries for di continent tune in to watch di season launch wey start by 7pm West African time, according to di show organizers.

Dis season get two launch shows. Di first launch happun on Saturday 24 July, di second go be on Sunday 25 July. Di launch show go start by 7pm West African time.

Who be di housemates?

Boma

Im be 34-years-old mixologist wey also don do some modelling and be former footballer.

Okusaga

Dis 28-years-old engineer come from Lagos State. Okusaga aka Saga say im go "bring vibe to di house".

Yousef

Dis bi-racial Nigerian be teacher come from Jos, Plateau State and plan to bring lots of entertainment for di show.

Im sey e go like make pipo dey call am Yousef.

Pere

Drama and gbas-gbos, na one of di housemates wey Ebuka announce as housemate on di show.

Pere say im be actor and plan to "bring spontaneity to di audience on di show".

See BBNaija past winners

Big Brother Nigeria 1 Katung Aduwak$100,000

Big Brother Naija 2 Efe Ejeba N25,000,000

Big Brother Naija 3 Miracle Igbokwe N45,000,000

Big Brother Naija 4 Mercy Eke N60,000,000