Tunisia Prime Minister sacked by kontri President over Covid riots

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tunisia dey face dia biggest democracy crises inside ten years on Monday afta di president sack di prime minister plus suspend parliament afta violent mass protests all over di kontri on Sunday.

Tunisia pipo dey protest for many tins especially anger sake of how di goment dey take handle di current increase in Covid-19 cases plus di economic and social palava wey di kontri dey face.

President Kais Saied decision to sack im cabinet members dey enjoy di support of di army but some groups including opponents for parliament and influential Islamic ones say im action na coup.

Oga Saied, wey bin enta office for 2019 as independent politician bin announce say im dey take over afta im remove Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, wey be member of di biggest party for parliament.

Wetin bin happun?

On Sunday, thousands of protesters for different parts of Tunisia enta road do i-no-go-gree against di prime minister and di Ennahda party.

Some of di protesters enta di Ennahda office dem destroy tins plus burn one of dia local headquarters.

One protester tell tori pipo Reuters say dis na "di happiest moment since di revolution [for 2011]."

Anoda one tell tori pipo Agence France-Presse say di president don "show imsef as true leader," but one oda protesters say: "Dis fools dey celebrate say dem don born new dictator."