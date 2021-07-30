Ibrahim El-Zakzaky: Wetin be di new charge wey Kaduna state goment sama di Nigerian Shiite leader?

22 minutes wey don pass

Less dan two days afta one Kaduna state High Court discharge and acquit leader of di Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, Kaduna state goment dom sama am new charges.

Kaduna state goment sama El-Zakzaky seven fresh charges for federal high court.

Di state Director of Public Prosecution, Daris Bayero, tell local tori pipo Channels say part of di new charge include terrorism and treasonable felony against di state and federal goment.

Im add say some of di charges na based on some kain actions wey im bin take even before 2015.

Wit dis new charges, oga Bayero say di court go issue fresh order for di arrest of El-Zakzaky so im go answer di charges.

Di leader of di IMN and Shiite sect for Nigeria, dey face trial wit im wife Zeenat, since di past four years on top different accuse including; disruption of public peace, unlawful assembly and eight count charge of culpable homicide.

On Wednesday July 28, Justice Gideon Kurada bin discharge and acquit El-Zakzaky and im wife from di charges wey goment press against dem sake of say e lack merit.

See oda times wey court order make dem free El-Zakzaky

Di ruling of Justice Kurada on July 28 no be di first time court don rule say make dem free Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and im wife.

Inside di four years wey dem bin dey under arrest, several courts ruling bin order im release, but goment no honour any of dis order. Im and im wife remain for custody until July 28, 2021.

Di Nigerian Army arrest leader of di proscribed Islamic movement for December 12, 2015 and hand am over to di Nigeria secret police DSS sake of one kwanta between im followers and sojas wey dey di entourage of di former Chief of Army Staff Lt-General Tukur Buratai.

December 2, 2016 - One Federal High Court wey siddon for Abuja bin order di unconditional release of detained leader of di sect and im wife, Malami Zeenat, within 45 days.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole bin give di order while e dey deliver judgment on a fundamental right enforcement suit El-Zakzaky filed against FG.

E say make dem pay El Zakzaky and im wife di sum of 50 million Naira ($164,052) in compensation. Di judge announce say di justification of "holding im for im own protection" no dey sufficient.

For August 2019, one court for Kaduna state grant im and im wife bail to seek treatment abroad but dem return from India afta 3 days because of unfair treatment and tough restrictions by security operatives wey goment send to di medical facilities.

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Biography?

Dem born Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky for 5 May 1953. E be outspoken and prominent Shi'a Muslim leader for Nigeria. E be di head of Nigeria Islamic Movement, wey e establish for late 1970s.

E marry Zeenah Ibraheem and dem get nine children. Currently, only three of im children (one son and two daughters) dey alive. Three of im sons die during di Zaria Quds Day massacres for 2014.