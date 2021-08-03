Tunji Disu Biograpghy: Wetin you suppose know about di Deputy Commissioner of Police wey dey replace Super Cop Abba Kyari

Na on Monday night di Nigeria Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba announce di appointment of Tunji Disu as di police officer wey go take ova from Abba Kyari as di new head of police Intelligence Response Team.

Police bin suspend Oga Kyari afta US Department of Justice bin involve am for fraud case afta Huspuppi claim say im bin pay bribe to arrest one of im accomplice.

Tunji Disu Biograpghy

Na for Lagos state Southwest Nigeria dem born Oga Tunji Disu for April 17, 1960.

Before dem announce am as di new head of police Intelligence Response Team, Disu be Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Dem bin promote am from di rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) to di rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in April 2019.

Oga Disu bin work as commander of di Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for Lagos State between 2015 and 2020.

E also serve for State CID, Rivers State as di Deputy Head of di Unit.

Disu na former Commander of di Nigeria Police Contingent to di African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission for Dafur , Sudan.

Oga Disu get Bachelors degree for English from Lagos State University (LASU).

E collect im and Masters Degree in Public Administration from di Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

E also attend plenty professional courses both home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training for Botswana, Internet Fraud Training for Cambridge University, UK, Strategic Leadership Command Course for Police Staff College, Jos, Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course for University of Lagos.