Attahiru Jega: Why Jega ask Nigerians make dem no vote APC and PDP again

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di former chairman of di Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, don draw ear give Nigerians make dem comot hand from di ruling All Progressive Congress party and di opposition Peoples Democratic Party .

Prof. Jega say dis na becos dem fail to do beta for di kontri inside di 20 years wey dem don dey for power.

Inside exclusive interview wit BBC Hausa, Oga Jega say all di negative tins wey di parties bin do inside all those years na clear sign say kontri pipo no need to trust dem again or give dem anoda chance, cos notin go change.

Im say: “APC and PDP don [rule], we sef don see am, dem no mean to repair tins.”

“Check di fight against corruption, dem say all di pipo wey dem tok say dem be tiff, say dem go punish dem sake of dem steal under PDP, now dem don port go APC, and na silence you dey hear.”

“Dat na why we tink say time don reach to create platform for all di good pipo to return to, to contribute to change Nigeria,” oga Jega tok.

In also add say, “dat na why I already register wit di PRP as member make I see how I fit help Nigeria.”

Oga Jega believe say corrupt pipo don block tins sotey, if you be good pesin and you dey dia party and you no fit do anytin, den a different party suppose dey wey go bring good pipo togeda.

Prof Attahiru Jega na lecturer and one time vice-chancellor of Bayero University, Kano. Im na also di Inec chairman wey oversee di 2011 and 2015 Nigeria general elections.

According to di university lecturer, “I don be university lecturer since 1979, forty years now, so wetin I don read and observe during my tenure as chairman of INEC, di way I see our politicians dey run di election and di way dem dey represent afta election dey really scary.”