WhatsApp new update: All you need know about WhatsApp disappearing photo and videos update

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, WhatsApp

WhatsApp dey tear rubber one new feature wey go allow users get foto or videos wey go vanish afta dem see am.

Afta you open di image or video for di first time, "view once" go delete am, without saving to phone.

WhatsApp say di purpose of dis feature na to "give users even more control over dia privacy".

However, child protection advocates don express concern say auto-vanishing messages fit help cover up evidence of child sexual abuse.

Di National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) don already join issue wit WhatsApp parent company Facebook over di use of encrypted messaging.

Dis kain encryption mean say police no fit see di messages "in transit" - only di sender and receiver fit.

But auto-deleting messages fit mean say devices wey police seize during raids no go contain evidence again too.

"Dis view once feature fit put children for even greater risk by giving offenders anoda weapon to avoid detection and erase evidence, wen efforts to combat child sexual abuse dey already hindered by end-to-end encryption," na so Alison Trew, di charity senior online safety officer, tok.

WhatsApp dey market view once as privacy feature for regular customers, dem dey tok say you fit use as for throwaway yet personal photos - like wen you dey try clothes for shop and asking your partner how you look, for example, or sending someone password.

Camera roll

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

"No be everytin we share need to become permanent digital record," di company tok.

"On many phones, common taking foto mean say e go consume space for your camera roll forever."

And dem dey tear rubber di feature for "everyone beginning dis week".

Users go fit sabi say message na "view once" because di preview go dey hidden and one big "1" icon na im go display instead.

E just be like vanishing messages on oda apps like Snapchat, but, e possible for di user to take screenshot or screen recording of di message wen e first open am - or to film one screen wit anoda camera.

Di feature also get limitations:

Di fotos no go save for phone gallery app

you no go fit forward, save, share or star di video or foto

E go expire if you no open am witin two weeks

For November, whatsApp introduce disappearing messages function.

E dey wipe message from both di sender and receiver afta seven days - and na one of di areas of legal challenge wey dey worry di UK goment.

UK law say information wey concern "substantive discussions or decisions" must to dey on record for di historical archive.

Several members of goment dey use WhatsApp and similar app like Signal frequently, and na dis make one leading campaigning law firm to accuse political leaders of "goment by text".