Angel BBNaija: Wetin make Angel cry and oda highlights for BBNaija

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Di Big Brother Naija reality show "Shine Ya Eye' edition don begin take interesting twists and turns as di show enta di second week.

Dis na as Housemates don begin show dem self while emotion don begin set-in for odas.

Na Angel Smith wey her mood affect some members of di house on Wednesday night.

Di 21 year old BBNaija Housemate get emotional melt down as she open up about some part of her life to fellow housemate Arin (Arinola Olowoporoku).

Angel share wit Arin how she treat her Late great grandmother when she bin dey 10-years-old - she express regret say she no treat di woman well.

She also tok about how her boyfriend wey she bin "truly love" die.

"Sometimes I ask myself whether na something wey I do. Maybe because of how I treat my great granny na im make God take my boyfriend from me.

"I don spend all my life fighting. I wake up every morning and dia is dis nagging pain," Angel tell Arin.

Angel say she don get more self awareness now wey she don grow but di guilt still dey worry her.

Oda highlights for di BBNaija House

Wia dis foto come from, BBnaija

Afta di revelation of Maria and Pere as di Wild cards and di subsequent nomination of Housemates wey dem fit evict on Sunday, di contestants don realize sey di game don start.

Also, different 'ships' don begin sail for di House as some of di Housemates don dey form couple - di most obvious couple for di House now na Angel and Sammie.

Tins be like say e wan begin gel between Pere and Maria afta Maria bin tok say she no like di ex-US Marine.

Apart from di relationships for di House, di Housemates complete dia artwork task on Wednesday.

Biggie divide di Housemates into three group wia each group to challenge for dia first token.