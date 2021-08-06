How we gbab Lauretta Anoh wey allegedly kill her boyfriend for Uyo - Police

Police don arrest one young woman wey dem identify as Lauretta Anoh for Akwa Ibom state, South south Nigeria.

Di police say dem arrest Lauretta on top allegation say she get hand inside di death of Chikoko Emeka Henry wey be her boyfriend.

Police for di statement wey dem bring out claim say di Lady allegedly stab Henry to death for im house for Osongama Uyo, di state capital.

How we take arrest di suspect- Police

"According to reports, di suspect (Lauretta) allegedly escaped wit di deceased N2.9m, a Mercedes Benz 4matic and di car papers afta she kill am," MacDon Odiko, Police tok-tok pesin for Akwa Ibom tok.

Di statement add say "Police get information from di deceased friend, one Collins Okpara and don deposit di deadi body for University of Uyo Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

"Di suspect at di point of arrest bin dey make arrangements to change di documents of di black 4matic car to her personal property.