Nigeria diplomat manhandled in Indonesia: Actions FG wan take reply dia Jakarta diplomat attack

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Ministry of Foreign affairs

Nigerian goment don reply dia diplomat attack for Indonesia.

Federal Goment [FG] strongly condemn di attack and demand appropriate sanctions against di officials wey carryout dis attack.

Nigeria goment dey tok dis one afta one viral video show how some Indonesian Immigration officials dey manhandle dia diplomat.

For dis and treat am like criminal.

Report say di Diplomat wey dey work for Nigerian High Commission for Indonesia, bin go for shopping for one supermarket for di capital wen di immigration official arrest am.

Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tok for statement say di mistreatment of dia diplomat dey "against international law and di Vienna Conventions wey dey guide di Diplomatic and Consular Relations between kontries.

How Nigeria goment wan take handle Indonesia

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Ministry of Foreign affairs

On Monday federal goment summon di Indonesian envoy to Nigeria.

And e apologise on behalf of im goment over di mistreatment of di diplomat.

Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama do press conference on Tuesday 10 August, 2021 on top dis issue.

Onyeama wia e tok say Nigeria don recall dia ambassador for Indonesia for consultations.

"Wetin we don decide to do na to recall for consultation immediately our Nigeria ambassador for Indonesia.

"And we go get full consultation in di highest level and decide what next step to take including doing review of our relations with Indonesia."

"We don also request di Indonesia goment to take serious punishment against di immigration officials wey dey involve for dis act of criminality."

Oga Oyeama say on Monday evening dem receive full report from di Nigerian ambassador for Indonesia.

And afta dem study di report, dey find out say:

E no get any justification for dis treatment plus di kind of behaviour against not only di Nigeria diplomat but also any Nigerian citizen.

"Dis dey totally unacceptable, " oga Oyeama tok.

Geoffrey Onyeama promise all Nigerians say:

Di Ministry of Foreign affairs dey take all di necessary steps to seriously defend di interest Nigeria and Nigerians anyway for di world.

E say make every Nigerians exercise patient and calm down for di kontri ambassador to arrive Naija.

And then do consultation before dem go take action.

For 2015 di Indonesia goment execute two Nigerians by firing squad for alleged drug offenses.

Nigerian Foreign Ministry tok dat time say Indonesia carry out di executions upon di plenti beg for mercy wey Nigeria goment do.

How oda Nigerians dey react

Although report come out Indonesian envoy to Nigeria don say sorry on behalf of im goment over dis mata but some Nigerians don still react.

Former minister of aviation Femi Fani Kayode tweet say dis treatment dey unacceptable.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Anoda Nigeria, Faisal Abubakar Siyi comment under di press conference video wey Nigeria Foreign minister take address di issue say

"Wen am watcing how they assault that innocent man i even cry..."