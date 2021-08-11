Rich Oganiru Biography: Nollywood actor Rich Oganiru death - How friends, odas mourn

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Rich Oganiru

Nollywood Veteran actor, Rich Oganiru don die.

Oganiru death occur weeks afta e bin go public about im health palava.

Two Friends to late Rich Oganiru confam di news of im death for dia verified social media pages.

Emstar Vee wey be one of di actor friends write say di actor die on di 10th of August 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Rich Oganiru

James Okocha, anoda friend of di actor, post for Facebook say e no fit forget how di late actor sing for am last year August during im birthday.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Rich Oganiru

Few weeks ago, one video of late Rich Oganiru appear for social media.

For di video di wey look very sick, lie down for bed dey ask for financial assistance.

Rich Oganiru profile

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Rich Oganiru

Rich Oganiru, don dey di Nigerian film industry for almost 20 years.

Rich Oganiru don feature for ova 300 movies wey include;

Queen of Hasso Rock, Wasted Effort, Pay Day, Lacrima, Stoneface in Love.

E also act Givers Never Lack, His Majesty, Yellow Fe Rich Odichinma Azu ver,

Odas include 'My Destiny, Battle Of The Rich, Political Control, Touching Love, Total Control, and Last Confession plus many odas.

For September 2012, local media report say police authorities for Abuja confam say dem arrest Rich Oganiru.

Dat time dem dey investigate am in connection with di alleged killing of im wife.

Local media say dis arrest na afta di petition from di family and relations of di late wife.

Oganiru in-laws bin dey point accusing finger on di actor.

Rich Oganiru deny di accusation say e dey innocent, but afta all dis, im acting career come drop.

Before im die, Rich Oganiru na di Corporate Marketing Consultant to di Abuja Chapter of AGN,.