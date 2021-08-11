BBnaija housemate Maria and Pere: Queen, Maria quarrel over Pere, HoH strong 'disrespect' warning

BBnaija housemate Maria and Pere di 'Shine Ya Eye' new Head of house, Pere don stir up di TV reality.

Quarrel between two of di housemates on week three don cause tok-tok for social media.

Maria wey be deputy head of house clash with one of di new housemate Queen ova Pere mata.

While fans of di reality TV don dey hala and laugh at Pere style of leadership as Head of House afta e tell di housemates say e no accept any 'disrespect' as long as e remain HOH.

Pere and Maria BBNaija: Why Maria and Queen clash

Only three days inside di House, one of di new comers, Queen quarrel with Maria.

Queen and Maria querrel for di Lounge over Head of House Pere.

Wetin cause di quarrel na di question of weda Pere dey strategic or not.

According to Queen, someone don bin tok during one conversation say Pere dey very strategic.

Dem bin dey yan about im dealings inside di House and she agree with di statement.

But e be like say Maria no agree with dat statement.

She come make one comment about how Queen wey only just enta di don already know how Pere dey.

"I tok say na only two days and you dey act like you already know Pere. I no wan get dis conversation with you again." Then Maria waka comot.

Queen no like dat statement at all, she reply Maria say;

"Make I tell you something, Maria, e no dey take too long to know pipo for here. Youno get any right to say that.

As Queen dey para, Maria answer back say make Queen respect her if she want dem to continue di conversation and na so kasala come burst.

Di two of dem nearly enta fight until oda housemates including Pere separate dem and tell dem to calm down.

BBNaija HoH Pere send strong warning to Housemates

Latest Head of House, Pere issue strong warning to im fellow housemates say;

E no go tolerate any disrespect as long as e be di HoH.

"Di position come with respect. Disrespect me as a person but di emblem wey dey my neck signifies authority."

"So there will be no disrespect as long as I be Head of House. we no be kids we be adult. I believe id on make mysef clear?" Pere ask.

Di 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate reply Pere say dem don hear wetin e tok.

But fans of di reality show not take dis strong warning likely, dem begin react and call Pere different names.