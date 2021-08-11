Twitter ban in Nigeria update: Government make fresh announcement on Twitter ban

Goment plan to lift di Twitter ban in Nigeria very soon.

On 5 June 2021, di Nigerian goment officially put an indefinite ban on di microblogging service.

Federal Goment restrict Twitter from operating inside di West African kontri after di social media platform delete tweets by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nearly 10 weeks later, di kontri Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, give di strongest indication say goment go lift di ban "in a mata of days."

Di minister tok dis one afta dem finish di Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday for Abuja.

Lai Mohammed tell tori pipo say dem still dey do tok-tok wit di social media company.

And dem don reach di advanced stage and di minister add say "peaceful solution dey very much in sight."

According to di minister, some of di goment conditions to end di ban include say Twitter must register dia business for Nigeria.

Twitter go get staff for di kontri plus agree to pay tax to di authorities., di Nigerian goment official add.

But Lai Mohammed add say, di goment and Twitter don make "massive progress" towards ending di dispute soon.

Nigeria goment bin ban Twitter afta di platform remove President Muhammadu Buhari post say e dey against dia "abusive behaviour" policy.

Inside di post, President Buhari bin say dem go treat Biafra separatist for southeast of di kontri for "language wey dem go understand".

Some pipo bin interpret di statement to mean say im dey threaten violence.

Im also mention di kontri deadly 1960s deadly civil way wey similar make of wanting to breakaway to creat Biafra state cause.

Nigeria goment shat ok say dem no ban Twitter sake of say di company remove Buhari tweet, but to save di kontri national security and unity.

Activists bin criticize di ban say na way of preventing freedom of speech.