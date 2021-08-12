Latest election results in Zambia: Electoral commission of Zambia update on who go win 2021 election between Edgar Lungu vs Hakainde Hichilem

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Who go win 2021 election between Edgar Lungu vs Hakainde Hichilem na big kwesion for Zambia.

Millions of Zambians begin wait for who go be dia next president afta dem vote on Thursday for dia presidential and parliamentary elections.

Di Electoral Commission of Zambia tok say dem go announce di results of di elections within 72 hours.

Since 2016, a presidential candidate must win more than 50% of di vote to avoid a run-off.

BBC dey on ground to monitor how di winner go emerge afta di electoral commission finish counting di votes.

Di two main contenders na President Edgar Lungu wey dey look for second term and Hakainde Hichilema, di main opposition candidate.

Odas dey for di race too and dis na high-stakes election.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Many of di young pipo for Zambia dey demand improvements to di economy and better job opportunities.

Authorities send police and sojas across to monitor polling stations and plenti international observers dey Zambia to watch di process

Electoral commission for Zambia don bin promise say di election process go dey transparent and credible.

How di Voting be?

Wetin we call dis foto, Some people had been queuing for two hours at polling stations in Lusaka

Voting begin for Zambia general elections early on Thursday morning, with long queues for some polling stations.

President Edgar Lungu, dey among di first pipo to vote as polls open for di capital Lusaka. 14 oda presidential candidates na im dey for di race.

"We dey win, otherwise I for no dey for di race if we no dey win," President Lungu tell journalists afta voting, E add say Zambians "come in to vote in numbers".

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Meanwhile, di kontri election commission bring out list of instructions for voters inside Zambia general election wey include ban on women painting dia nails.

BBC tori pesin for Lusaka, Nomsa Maseko, tweet list of Do's and Don'ts wey include si words: "No painted nails (for ladies)."

Wia dis foto come from, Tweeter

As e be say dem go mark voters thumb with one special ink once dey cast dia vote.

Di election refree believe say pipo fit also use acetone wey dem dey use remove nail polish take comot di special ink, Nomsa tok.

Some of di young pipo wey dey wait vote tell BBC tori pesin wetin dem dey hope for;

"I dey hope say my vote go bring change to di kontri. E dey so hard as young pesin and starting out," One voter tok.

"I feel good especially seeing young pipo turning up - I no think say dis don happen for a very long time so I think everyone fit feel di need to do di right thing," another voter tok.

"I hope di vote go get me job. I get two degrees and I dey try get third now and I think if we continue for dis direction I no think say I go get job… I also want good health system."

Wetin we call dis foto, A young lollipop seller in Lusaka hopes to make money from thirsty voters

Latest election results in Zambia: Why Twitter and WhatsApp turn off for Zambia during di election

Mobile phone social media and messaging apps no dey work for Zambia.

Dis na as di kontri continue to vote for dia general election, internet monitoring service Netblocks tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Twittter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

E means say services like Twitter and WhatsApp no dey available.

Wit di way tins dey go, e go dey difficult to monitor election results online.