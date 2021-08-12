Stanley Okoro: Who be Nollywood actor Stanley Okoro wey die at di age of 29?

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @officialrabbio/Instagram

Nigeria entertainment industry lose one of im prominent and fast growing talents, Stanley Okoro alias Junior Ibu or Stanley Rabbi O.

Okoro die on Wednesday August 11, afta im get wetin dem suspect be a case of food poison.

one day before im die, di young man bin post for im Instagram say "If money when you get no fit solve your problem, my brother chop."

who be Stanley Okoro?

Stanley na one of Nigeria fast-rising actors and one of di funniest for Nollywood.

Okoro na di CEO of 27ELEVEN entertainment and apart from being actor, im na MC, promoter, content creator, brand influencer, and digital marketer

Feems wey im act include comedies like "The Briefcase", "Marriage War", "Royal Tigress" and "Behind di Mask."

Oda movies wey im bin shoot before im die include "Order of di dragon", "Abada na South" and "Pocket Book."

Dem born Stanley Okoro on di October 10, 1992. Im die at di age of 29 year on 11 August 2021.

Although im bin live for Owerri di capital of Imo State, Okoro na from Enugu State.