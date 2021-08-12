International Youth Day 2021: UN Youth Day significance

International Youth Day 2021: Wetin you gatz know about International Youth Day

Di International Youth Day na special day wey dem set aside to celebrate young pipo all ova di world.

Every August 12 na di day wey di United Nations set aside to bring all di important mata wey concern youths across di world to di attention of di international community.

Dis day na also di day to celebrate di potential of young pipo as partners for di world especially for cultural and legal issues wey affect dem.

To celebrate August 12, every year dey get im own theme wey dey help determine di issues wey kontris go torchlight togeda wit dia young pipo.

And dis year theme na "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health".

Dis theme na to emphasis say e no possible to succeed for di plans to transform di world food system witout di serious participation of young pipo.

To emphasis how important young pipo dey to di achievement of di global food agenda di UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres say:

"Young people na di last border for di struggle to build beta future for everybody.