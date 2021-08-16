Jos: Plateau state incident survivor narrate how keke rider save e life

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Police and some local security pipo for Nigeria

On Saturday, one convoy of buses bin suffer attack by mob wey attack Muslims wey dey return to southern Nigeria from northern city of Bauchi.

Di 23-pipo wey dem kill bin go attend religious ceremony to mark Islamic new year.

Muhammad Ibrahim na one of di survivors from di killings on Saturday for Plateau state (central Nigeria) and e tell BBC say if not for one keke rider, dem for count am among di dead by now.

Muhammad say im and many oda travellers dey come back to Jos (capital of Plateau state) after dem go celebrate di new Islamic year for Bauchi state with Islamic cleric Dahiru Bauchi na im dem jam serious traffic for Gada Biyu area.

"At first we tink say na just normal traffic as a result of tanker wey fall or something but before we know we just start to dey see pipo to throw heavy stones at our car, I no even know how I take use window comot."

"Na after I fall down I just see one keke rider wey shout say make I quickly enter and na so I sharpaly jump in na wetin save me be dat.

"Before then I use my eye see how di attackers dey beat and use stone crush pipo."

Wetin we call dis foto, Plateau state goment don declare curfew for three local goment area of di state

Muhammad say e escape with minor injuries but Saturday na day wey e no go ever forget because of di horror and how e almost die.

At di moment, di state goment don put curfew for three local goment areas of di state - Jos north, Jos south and Bass - after wetin happun and many residents dey indoors.

Management of University of Jos don also suspend exams for di school.

But di institution warn di students to remain for dia hostel for dia safety until di school management give another directive.

Sani Adamu na resident of Jos city and e tell BBC say since Saturday him and im family no dey go anywhere because e no know wetin fit happun.

Over di years Plateau don suffer plenti attacks wey lead to several loss of life and properties.