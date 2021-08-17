Taliban Afghanistan war: Joe Biden defend decision to pull soldiers out of Afghanistan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US President Joe Biden don defend im decision to pull out of Afghanistan say no-how wey im for hand di war over to di next president.

"How many more American live e worth?" Di president ask.

E add say although di pulling out dey "messy" di koko be say, " e no get any time wey for be di best to withdraw US forces."

On Sunday, Taliban militants declare victory afta President Ashraf Ghani run comot from im kontri and im goment collapse.

Di militants return to power, end di 20 years struggle to cease power and di US presence for di kontri.

Kasala burst afta American troops begin withdraw as many pipo run go airport, some bin even dey run along wit di military plan as e dey take off, odas hold di side of di plane and at least two pipo die wen dem fall from di as e begin lift from ground.

Di president sha agree say im no bin expect say “kasala go quick burst” like dis, but insist say im “no regret e decision to end America war fighting.”

Hours later, Oga Biden promise $500 million to help Afghan refugees.

Inside statement wey White House release, President Biden sanction di use of one US emergency refugee fun “to meet di urgent unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs of refugees, victims of conflicts, and oda pipo wey dey at risk as a result of di situation for Afghanistan.”