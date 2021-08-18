Afghanistan women get right under Islamic law, Taliban tok

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban fighters wit heavy weapons dey control di streets of Afghan cities

Taliban say dem go respect di rights of women "witin di structure of Islamic law."

For di first news conference wey di group don do since dem take control of di kontri on Sunday, di tok tok pesin say women go dey free to work but im also give details about oda rules and restrictions.

Zabihullah Mujahid still repeat say all Afghanistan pipo must live "witin di structure of Islam."

Human right groups dey fear say women freedom fit disappear under di Taliban.

Wen di militant group bin control di kontri between 1996 and 2001, introduce or support punishments according to dia strict interpretation of di Sharia Law.

During dat period, women bin dey wear hijab to cover from head to toe, and di Taliban bin no allow girls wey dey 10 years and above to go school.

Oga Mujahid say: "We go allow women to work and study witin our structure." "Women go dey very active for our society," im add.

But wen tori pipo ask am about women dress code and which kain work dem go fit give dem, im no explain.