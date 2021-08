Afghanistan Taliban go door-to-door to find pipo wey work wit foreign allies and di former goment

Di warning dey come even though Taliban say dem no go do revenge attack of Afghan pipo

One United Nations document dey report say, Taliban don increase dia search for pipo wey bin work for Nato forces or di former Afghanistan goment.

Di report say di militants dey go door-to-door to find dia target plus threaten dia family members.

Since di Islamic group takeover goment on Sunday, 15 August, dem try assure Afghanistan pipo say dem promise dem no go take "revenge."

But fear dey grow say big gap dey between wetin dem tok and wetin dem dey do.

Di warning say di group dey target pipo wey collabo wit foreign power and di former goment, come from report intelligence wey di RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses gada give di United Nations.

Christian Nellemann, di pesin wey head di group wey do di report tell BBC say: "Right now e get plenty pipo wey Taliban dey target and di threat clear well-well."

"Dem put am for writing say, unless dem surrender, di Taliban go arrest dem cari dem go court, interrogate and punish dia family members on dia behalf.

Oga Christian warn say any pesin wey dey Taliban blacklist dey for serious danger, and dem fit do mass killing."